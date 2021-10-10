Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $136.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $164.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

