Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRA. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Kraton has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

