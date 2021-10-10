Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 4,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

KRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $999.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.