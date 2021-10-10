Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $488,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $278.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.