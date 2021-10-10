Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 4.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,733,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

LRCX traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.16. The company had a trading volume of 867,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.30. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.