Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Cap of $190,344.70

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $190,344.70 and approximately $394.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

