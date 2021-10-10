Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 63.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $90.50 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

