Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.