Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 873,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

