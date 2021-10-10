Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 44,119 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

