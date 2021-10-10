Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

