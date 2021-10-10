Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,196 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $169.01 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.