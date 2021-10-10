Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,585 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 264,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

