Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,487 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.16 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

