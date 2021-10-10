Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) versus Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Financial Analysis

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65% Clean Harbors 5.53% 12.86% 4.17%

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Clean Harbors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $3.14 billion 1.84 $134.84 million $2.32 45.92

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Li-Cycle and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clean Harbors 0 2 7 0 2.78

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $100.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Li-Cycle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses. The Safety-Kleen segment includes parts washer services, containerized waste services, vac services, used motor oil collection, and sale of base and blended oil products. The company was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, MA.

