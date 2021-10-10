Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 38,969 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3,676.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

