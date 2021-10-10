Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9,541.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104,954 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.