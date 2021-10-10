Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6,552.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

