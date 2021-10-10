Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148,518 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,358.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,518 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Zoetis stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

