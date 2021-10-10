Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

