Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

