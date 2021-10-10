Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

