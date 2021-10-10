Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 106.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00136283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.46 or 1.00079437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.03 or 0.06457969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

