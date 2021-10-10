LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,507,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.