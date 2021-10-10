LPL Financial LLC Purchases 605,613 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $416,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

