LPL Financial LLC Sells 586,908 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $606,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.