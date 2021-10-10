LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

