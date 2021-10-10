Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.32.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $397.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.