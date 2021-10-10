Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock has a market cap of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 456.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

