Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

FTMNF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

FTMNF opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

