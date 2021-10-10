Lympo One Day Trading Volume Hits $372,612.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Lympo has a market cap of $8.07 million and $372,612.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100117 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

