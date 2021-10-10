LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $480,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 240,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

