Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Trading Up 67.9% This Week

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00226165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00100719 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

