MakiSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

