Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MBUU has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

MBUU opened at $71.20 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

