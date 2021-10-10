Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

