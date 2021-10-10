ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

