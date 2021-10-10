Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

