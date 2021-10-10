MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $57.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $49.03 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

