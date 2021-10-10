Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -17.26. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

