Marlin Market Cap Reaches $68.87 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $68.87 million and approximately $59.72 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

