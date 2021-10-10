Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 93,627 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $127,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.16. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

