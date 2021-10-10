Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274,349 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $113,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rapid7 by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rapid7 by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $116.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.