Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 20,972 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.64% of Cincinnati Financial worth $119,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 128.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

