Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 71,116 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $144,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

RCI stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

