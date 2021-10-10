Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 93,155 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,763,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $139,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

