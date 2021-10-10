MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 129,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

