Master Contract Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119,148.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $250,034.76 and $119,148.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 99.6% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.42 or 0.06437344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00099522 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

