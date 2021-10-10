Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $354.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day moving average of $366.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

