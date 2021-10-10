Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

